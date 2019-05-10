Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Seidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette H. "Jean" Seidler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette H. "Jean" Seidler Obituary
Jeanette "Jean" H. Seidler

1922-2019

Of Canton, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center.

She was born June 8, 1922 in Canton to the late James and Helen (Kulesza) Brady; also preceded in death by her two sons, David DiBlasi, John DiBlasi; two sisters, Eileen Stevens and Lucille Hanle. Jean retired from Nationwide Insurance Company as a switchboard operator after 25 years of service. Survived by her daughter, Janine (John) Bales; two sons, Michael (Janice) DiBlasi and Mark (Patti) DiBlasi; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now