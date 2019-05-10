|
|
Jeanette "Jean" H. Seidler
1922-2019
Of Canton, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center.
She was born June 8, 1922 in Canton to the late James and Helen (Kulesza) Brady; also preceded in death by her two sons, David DiBlasi, John DiBlasi; two sisters, Eileen Stevens and Lucille Hanle. Jean retired from Nationwide Insurance Company as a switchboard operator after 25 years of service. Survived by her daughter, Janine (John) Bales; two sons, Michael (Janice) DiBlasi and Mark (Patti) DiBlasi; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019