Jeanette K. Domer
Age 94, of Magnolia, passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar. She was born Feb. 9, 1925 in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late Marion and Sarah (Kirkland) Bishop. Jeanette was a resident of Magnolia most of her life and had resided in Florida for 22 years. She retired from
Carroll Electric Coop.
Preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Domer in 2010; four brothers and two sisters. Jeanette is survived by two sons, James W. (Nancy) Domer and Jerry A. (Gaylene) Domer; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bolivar United Methodist Church at 256 Poplar St., Bolivar, OH 44612. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019