Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Domer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette K. Domer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette K. Domer Obituary
Jeanette K. Domer

Age 94, of Magnolia, passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre of Bolivar. She was born Feb. 9, 1925 in Amsterdam, Ohio to the late Marion and Sarah (Kirkland) Bishop. Jeanette was a resident of Magnolia most of her life and had resided in Florida for 22 years. She retired from

Carroll Electric Coop.

Preceded in death by her husband, Wylie Domer in 2010; four brothers and two sisters. Jeanette is survived by two sons, James W. (Nancy) Domer and Jerry A. (Gaylene) Domer; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be Thursday Sept. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bolivar United Methodist Church at 256 Poplar St., Bolivar, OH 44612. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now