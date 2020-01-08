The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Jeanette Shell


1958 - 2020
Jeanette Shell Obituary
Jeanette Shell

age 61, of Massillon, was blessed with her heavenly wings on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born May 3, 1958 in Orrville, Ohio to the late Willie D. and Goldie (Jordan) Shell. Jeanette attended Orrville City Schools, graduating in 1976. After high school, she was employed as a secretary for Rubbermaid in Wooster, Ohio. Later Jeanette moved to Massillon and worked at the Massillon Urban League. Jeanette accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the Wells of Joy Church of God in Christ, Canton, Ohio. The late Elder Lloyd Kinlow would personally pick her up to transport her to church. She was very passionate about her family. Jeanette loved talking about her beautiful and smart grandchildren. Her smile was infectious, and she would light up a room with her laugh. She loved watching TV, especially BET and sports. LeBron James was her favorite athlete. Jeanette also loved to listen to all types of music. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James Shell, and Sammy Shell, sisters, Martha (Mishi) Shell, and Mary Ann Shell, and great nephew, Devin Christian Moore.

She is survived by her two daughters, Janelle Griffith, and Jessica Griffith; grandchildren: Elijah Griffith, Rhyanah Blakely, Zion Pryor, Ameir Mcleod, Zuri'ana Mcleod, and Raniyah Blakely; brothers: Willie B. Shell of Inkster, Michigan, Samuel Shell of Ann Arbor, Michigan, John Shell and Edward Shell of Massillon, and sister, Helen (William) Poole of Massillon. Also, a host of nieces and nephews. Jeanette will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A Home Going Service will follow at 11 a.m. Thanks to everyone for their prayers, encouragement, and your kindness during our time of bereavement. May God's blessings continue to be upon you. Special thanks to her caregivers, sister, Helen Poole, brothers, Willie B. and Samuel Shell, Mercy Medical ICU Nursing Staff, Dr. Kahn, Dr. Yoon, Altercare County Lawn of Navarre, and the Massillon Community Circle of Love Outreach Ministry.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020
 Back to today's Obituaries
