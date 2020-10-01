Jeanie M. Steiner
Jeanie M. Steiner, age 40 of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020. Born on March 6, 1980 in Orrville, OH, she was a resident of Massillon, previously of North Lawrence. Employed by Countryside Firearms, Jeanie loved to spend time with her family, especially her daughters and her grand puppy, Zoey.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Judy M. Bealer, Lisa Bealer; grandparents, George and Alice Hatton, William and Bonnie Bealer. She is survived by her daughters, Kelsy of Massillon, Kylee of N. Lawrence; parents, Allen and Susan (Hatten) Bealer; sisters: Julie Bealer, Jamie Shaw, Dawn Burris; brothers, Paul Bealer, Joe Bealer; nieces: Leah Conkle, Angela Bealer, Hannah Burris, Ava Helmick; nephew, Elvis Conkle; great nephew, Zaiden Lyons; beloved cousin, Paula Drake and her children, Rebecca, Chris, and Allyson; other family and friends.
Private services will be held by the family with inurnment at Dalton Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Jeanie's honor to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 65 Mitchell Blvd., Suite 200-B, San Rafael, CA 94903, or Conquest, 625 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44702. Online obituary and guest registry are available at: www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536)