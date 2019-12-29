|
Jeanne D. Erickson
age 91, of North Canton, formerly of Belvidere, Illinois passed away on December 26th, after a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1928 to Mary and Raymond Torrance. She was a friend to many and cherished time with her family. A bright light has been extinguished. We will fondly remember her many sayings that brought us so much laughter and her spunk that she displayed daily. One of her many sayings was "It's hell to get old, but who wants to die young?"
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Al, siblings Ray, Jerry, Monroe, Jessie and Jane as well has her beloved dog, Angel. Survivors include son Larry (Carla) Erickson, daughter Cindy (Rob) Tedrow, grandchildren- Colleen (John) Link, Christa (Justin) Erp, Tory, Timmy, Tyler and Thomas Tedrow, great-grandchildren Brandon Link, Keegan and Finley Erp, sister Joyce Torrance and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Inn at Whitewood Village who had become her family and second home the past three years. She loved living there and was proud to say, "They treat you with respect here."
Cremation has taken place with burial in Belvidere, Illinois. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach St NE, Louisville, OH 44641). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019