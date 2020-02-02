|
|
Jeanne Eddins Doll
age 92, passed away in Austin, Texas on January 28, 2020. She was born in Welch, West Virginia on March 28, 1927 to Karl and Katherine Eddins. Jeanne graduated from Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio with a BA in English and History. During her time at the university, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta. Jeanne worked as a salesperson at Scarborough's Department store in Austin. She kept herself busy with her many interests: politics, environment, trends, issues and was a lifelong member of the Republican Party. She was also a member of the Gamma Chapter "Order of the Rose" from 1946 to 1996.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, R. W. "Bill" Doll; daughters, Kitty, Diane and Sally; and brother, Don Eddins. She is survived by her sons-in-law, Ed Caruthers and Arnold Chudej.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Remembrances may be shared at:
www.wcfish.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020