Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JEANNE LYNN DePasquale


1947 - 2019
JEANNE LYNN DePasquale Obituary
Jeanne Lynn DePasquale

age 72 of Canton, passed away Sunday evening after an extended illness. Jeanne was born on January 28,1947, to the late John & Nesta (Danilkovich) Kirkendall. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Jeanne was a 1965 graduate of East Canton H.S., and later Gerber Beauty School. Jeanne was a Beautician for over 40 years; having been both a stylist & salon manager during her career; including managing & running a salon in Doctor's Hospital. After leaving the professional salon environment, she maintained a private clientele in her home, and became very close friends with many of her customers. After that career, she was employed at Walmart on the Strip for 17 years, developing great friendships with co-workers there as well. Over her lifetime, she enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, scrapbooking, crocheting, painting ceramics, canning, baking, thrift shopping & treasure hunting. She also thoroughly enjoyed traveling and going to wineries with her husband. And learned to live in a house divided between Ohio State & Notre Dame! Although she suffered a long, hard battle with COPD, she did so with grace and dignity, never complaining. She inspired us with her bravery and positive attitude. She was deeply committed to her family; they were her greatest source of joy.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael of 17 years; five children: Amy (Joe) Whitman of Canton, Eric (Amy) Gulley of Westerville, Nicole (Bill) Ugalde of Chandler, Arizona, Natalie DePasquale of North Canton, Anthony DePasquale and fiance' Erin Colopy of Green. Also survived by siblings Nancy (Rick) Stout of Oxford, Michigan, Rod (Edee) Kirkendall of Dover; 11 grandchildren: Jayna, Olivia, Brock, Jonathan, Samuel, Aiden, Lauren, Milo, Blakely, Evelyn and Franklin; and large extended family.

Family and friends will be received Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, with the Liturgy of the Word starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the in Jeanne's memory.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
