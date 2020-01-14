Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Jeanne R. Sands


1949 - 2020
Jeanne R. Sands Obituary
Jeanne R. Sands

age 70, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1949 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul and Viola (Bair) Saeger. She was a past member of the Louisville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Jeanne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Cori Sands; a sister, Karen (Jim) Yerkey; a brother, Larry (Karen) Saeger, and two granddaughters, Jessica (Zach) Ruggles and Shayna Sands.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home. Jeanne will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
