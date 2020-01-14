|
|
Jeanne R. Sands
age 70, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 1, 1949 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul and Viola (Bair) Saeger. She was a past member of the Louisville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Jeanne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Cori Sands; a sister, Karen (Jim) Yerkey; a brother, Larry (Karen) Saeger, and two granddaughters, Jessica (Zach) Ruggles and Shayna Sands.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home. Jeanne will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020