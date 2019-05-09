|
|
Jeanne (Heimann) Vass
of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away April 12, 2019, after a brief illness at her home in Maplewood Park Place. She was born in Massillon, on May 28, 1923, daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Heimann. Jeanne attended Mount Marie Academy in Canton. She graduated from George Washington University where she met and married her late husband of 35 years, George O. Vass, Jr. She was retired from the Center for Naval Analyses and had served on the board of the Montgomery County Hospice. She regularly attended Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Church and was a member of Church of the Little Flower in Bethesda. Jeanne was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Congressional and Chevy Chase Country Clubs. She traveled the world and had a deep love for the opera. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Heimann and Richard Heimann.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Aman (Donald) of Massillon; her partner, Joseph Malone; and many longtime, close friends. Jeanne was also admired and loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Her final place of rest will be Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Jeanne during her last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Montgomery County Hospice. www.montgomeryhospice.org)
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019