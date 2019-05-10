Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
JEANNE (HEIMANN) VASS


JEANNE (HEIMANN) VASS Obituary
Jeanne

(Heimann) Vass

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Her final place of rest will be Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Jeanne during her last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Montgomery County Hospice. www.montgomeryhospice.org

Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
