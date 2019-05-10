|
|
Jeanne
(Heimann) Vass
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Fr. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Her final place of rest will be Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, Ohio. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Jeanne during her last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Montgomery County Hospice. www.montgomeryhospice.org
Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019