JEANNETTE IRENE YOUNG WELCH
Jeannette Irene Young Welch

96, of Canal Fulton, formerly of Canton, passed away on June 23, 2020. Jeannette was one of four children born in Canton, Ohio, to Chalmers Young and Olive Frances DeMaison. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Timken Vocational School in Canton. She married William A. Welch on September 12, 1944. Jeannette, her husband, Bill and their six children loved many weekends camping and boating at Berlin reservoir and vacations fishing on Rice Lake in Ontario, Canada. Jeannette's life was also filled with her love of art, which she inherited from her mother, Olive Young, and Jeannette was still painting for friends and family up until her death. For the past three years she has been an active member of the Chapel Hill Retirement community in Canal Fulton, which she thoroughly loved. Most days she could be found riding her scooter over to the Basler Center to lunch and then to practice her euchre-playing skills on her friends, or challenge them to a game of scrabble.

Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Welch; and brothers: Robert, Raymond, and Bernard. She is survived by her children: William S. Welch of Pierre, South Dakota, Kathleen (Fred) Crewse of Canton, Suzanne (Robert) Correll of Chicago, Christine (Richard) Essink of Omaha, Nebraska, Maureen (Edward) Schirack of Canal Fulton, and Thomas (Lynne) Welch of South Berwick, Maine. 19 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jeannette's name and mailed to ArtsinStark at 900 Cleveland Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44702.

I dream of painting and then I paint my dream.

-Vincent Van Gogh

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
