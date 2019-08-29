The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Jeannette Leigh Smith Obituary
Jeannette Leigh Smith

age 57 of Massillon, Ohio passed away Aug. 26 at Cleveland Clinic following a long illness. Jeannette was born Jan. 10th, 1962 to the Late Eleanor Harris Toles and Larry Ross. In addition, preceding Jeannette in death her grandparents, Henry T. Harris, and Willie Bell Harris Jones; brothers, Donnie E. Smith and Vernon W. Toles Jr. and sister, Jean Toles. Jeannette leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Charla (Christian) Steward, Phyllis Smith, Paula McClain; her twin sister, Annette Norris, Evette Toles, Mary (Christopher) Sanchez, Kelley Toles; brothers, Mitchell Toles, and Yahliv Ben Israel, and the love of her life, her two grandsons, Christian Steward II (AKA Deuce), Kellen Steward, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other friends.

Jeannette had many loves in life, she loved her family, cooking, hosting parties, traveling and LeBron James. Jeannette loved helping people and giving to those in need, you could always find her cooking and delivering food to anyone that asked. Jeannette was determined to live life to the fullest. She enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, vacationing in Florida, and her trip last month to Hawaii with family. Jeannette was employed by Lomeda Services, and a graduate of Stark State College. Jeannette graduated with honors earning a degree in Chemical Dependency, majoring as a Chemical Dependency Counselor. Jeannette never shied away from her past welcoming the opportunity for her Lord and Savior to use her story for His Glory! Amen!

A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 3-4 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A service will begin promptly at 4 p.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019
