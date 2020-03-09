Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525

Jeannette P. "Nettie" Herbert

Jeannette P. "Nettie" Herbert Obituary
Jeannette P. "Nettie" Herbert

Age 81, of Canton died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. Born July 30, 1938 in East Canton, Ohio to the late John and Pauline (Habrun) Herbert. She was a life resident of the Canton area and had attended North Industry Christian Church.

Preceded in death by one brother, Ron Herbert. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gary Weaver; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Carol Herbert, Kenny and Sally Herbert; a sister-in-law, Sandy Herbert; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Ed Barnes officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call on hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
