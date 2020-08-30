Jeannine Elizabeth Moss
age 62 of Alliance, Ohio, passed peacefully at home on August 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born November 21, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Donald and Elizabeth (Schrock) Bell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, David; two daughters, Lydia and Hadley; brothers, Daniel (Kathleen) Bell of North Olmstead, OH, David (Jeannette) Bell of Lisbon, CT; many nieces and nephews, a close-knit extended family, and countless friends.
Jeannine graduated from Lincoln High School in 1976 where she was a talented performer in band and choir. She went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University with a teaching degree in 1980. She taught Special Education in the Canton City Schools for 11 years until starting her family. Jeannine and her family spent many summers at their cottage at Lakeside Chautauqua, Ohio enjoying Lake Erie sunsets and highly competitive euchre games. As an avid reader, she enjoyed working part time at The Fine Print bookstore where she always had the perfect recommendation for your next summer read. The Mosses are members of Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton, Ohio where she was a faithful member of the chancel and handbell choirs and flute soloist. Her servant's heart led her to lend her talents to various committees, including the Food & Clothing Ministry, the Spirit & Space renovation task force, and she co-chaired the property committee. For many years, she also organized and ran the monthly community breakfast. She had a knack for running into old friends all across Northeast Ohio and left a trail of laughter and light wherever she went. The family hopes that, in Jeannine's honor you carry on her kindness.
Her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Stephen Andrews and his team at Summa Gynecologic Oncology and Infusion Center in Akron, OH for their caring and compassion for Jeannine. Her sister-in-law, Barbara Moss also provided extraordinary nursing care. They would also like to thank Aultman Hospice, especially Sue, for ensuring Jeannine's final journey was a peaceful one.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Christ Presbyterian Church Food and Clothing Ministry by contacting (330) 456-8113, the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation (www.lakesideohio.com/today
) or The Foundation for Women's Cancer (foundationforwomenscancer.org
). Due to the current circumstances, service details will be announced at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
