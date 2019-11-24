|
Jeannine "Jeanie" Crites
78, passed away November 17, 2019. Born in Pomeroy, she lived most of her life in the Canton area. Jeanie worked at Timken Mfg. and 15 (+) years at Fitness Quest retiring in 2003. She was also the first of four women to be selected as the newest members to an all-male facility (the YMCA). She participated in many YMCA events, including 5-10 mile marathon races as well as racquetball competitions. Jeanie's artistic talent allowed her to paint, sketch and even sell items designed by her. Her love for travel also took he on many adventures to such places as Hawaii, Mexico, Aruba and many other sites in the U.S. Most importantly, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Jeanie's involvement in her families life was unconditional and never-ending. Heaven has received a new angel, our angel ALWAYS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; parents, William and Evelyn Foss; sisters, Wanda Timberlake and Phyllis Clark.
Jeannine is survived by her daughter, Teri Sutton of Akron; son, Jeff (Debbie) Crites of Akron; brothers, Ronnie (Judy) Foss, Donnie (Marilyn) Foss; grandchildren, Ronald and Elyse; niece, Cindy Timberlake; special friends, Al and Judy Aungst; and many nieces and nephews.
There will only be a private gathering of friends and family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared by signing the guest book at:
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2019