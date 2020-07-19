1/1
Jeff A. Powell
1976 - 2020
Jeff A. Powell

age 43 of Masontown, West Virginia and formerly of Canton, Ohio died Saturday, June 27, 2020 due to injuries sustained from an accident. He was born in Canton, Ohio on October 27, 1976. Jeff had attended Louisville High School. He loved nature, spending time outdoors and camping.

Preceded in death by his father, Lester Powell. He is survived by two children, Kegan and Chase Powell; his mother and step-father, Frances "Frankie" and Dave Miller; two brothers, Timothy and Steve Powell; one nephew, Evan Powell; three nieces, Kyla, Jordan and Leann Powell; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Toronto Union Cemetery, Toronto, Ohio with Pastor Keith Stephens officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Toronto Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
