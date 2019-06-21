|
|
Jeff Walton
Jeff Andrew Walton, 49,
and a lifelong resident of
Canton, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019. He was a husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was a man of few words, most of the time. His passions were cutting trees and fishing. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Canton. He was an employee of Kovatch Castings in Uniontown for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; daughter, Ellen; son, Ben; father, Ed; mother, Judy; brother, Scott (Christine), brother, Mark (Angie); nieces and nephews: Megan Skelton (Corey), Rachel Walton, Renee' Walton, Tony Walton and Kendall Schaefer. He was loved by his entire family and will be missed!
Calling hours will be between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene located at 522 30th Street N.W., Canton. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. A private burial service will be held at a later time. Instead of donations of flowers the family asks that you donate to Stark County Mental Health, 121 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44702. Please put Suicide Prevention Coalition/Jeff Walton on the Memo line.
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019