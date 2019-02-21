|
Jeffery A. Brisbine 1955-2019
Age 63 of Jackson Twp., passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was born December 31, 1955, in Canton the son of Geraldine and Floyd Brisbine.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara (Smiley) Brisbine; daughter, Annie (Kyle) Buff; grandson, Carter Jeffery Buff; mother, Geraldine Brisbine; brothers, Floyd (Martha Ann) Brisbine Jr. and Steve Brisbine. He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Brisbine.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Kathleen Krause officiating. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Red Cross. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019