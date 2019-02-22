|
Jeffery A.
Brisbine
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Kathleen Krause officiating. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Red Cross. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
