Jeffery A. Nelson
58, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born in Canton on February 26, 1962 to the late Harold and Dolores Nelson. Jeff was employed as a mechanic all his life, most recently with Canton Auto Salvage. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Friend and aunt, Lynne Nelson-Johnson. Jeff is survived by two daughters, Misty Thorpe and Maria Nelson; grandchildren, Justin and Kylee Thorpe and Alexis Nelson; brothers, Steve (Dawn) Nelson and Scott (Heidi) Nelson; sisters, Christine Nelson and Nikki Nelson; uncle, Joseph Thane; significant other Bobbie Boychi and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring his wishes, Jeff will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
