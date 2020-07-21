1/
Jeffery A. Tester
1960 - 2020
Jeffery A. Tester

age 60 of Canton passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Canton on May 13, 1960 to Royal and Bonnie (Haney) Tester. Jeff was a cement finisher for 25 years where he was known as a hard worker.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie, and his brother, Roy Tester. Jeff is survived by his father, Royal; step mother, Barbara; sisters, Diane (Bill) Bankovich, Cathy (Rick) Shankel, and Aime (Steve) Krach; several nieces and nephews, and dear friend, Jeanie Brendlen. A special thank you to Dr. Shruti Trehan and Dr. Susan Cheng.

There are no calling hours or services planned and private burial will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 21, 2020
have very fond memories of Jeff. He always made me laugh. May he Rest In Peace Eternally.
Melanie Marsh (Dierick)
Friend
