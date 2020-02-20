|
|
Jeffery Howard Bennett Sr.
1968-2020
51, passed away at his residence on Jan. 26, 2020. Jeff was born on July 16, 1968 in Akron, Ohio He loved his family He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Bennett and his mother, Gerry Hopson He is survived by his daughter, Amber Bennett; his sons, Jeffery Bennett Jr., Brandon Bennett and Dennis Bennett; his sister, Deana Bennett; his niece, Brittany Berry and his grandchildren, Landon, Ava, Corbin, Aarabella and Nova
The family will hold a memorial at the South Main St. Church of God in Rittman on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 1-2 p.m Reverend Jeff Ball presiding.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020