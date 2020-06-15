Jeffery L. Phillips
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery L. Phillips

age 58, went home suddenly to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. He was born to Harrison and Judy (Pledgure) Phillips on July 19, 1961 in Massillon. Jeffery was 1979 graduate of Washington High School. Jeffery served in the US Army from June 1979 through June 1982 with an honorable discharge. He was an entrepreneur and owner of JPeezy's Shop. He was married to Annie Phillips until her passing.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Massillon at 12 noon. Visitation from 11-12 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved