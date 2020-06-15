Jeffery L. Phillips
age 58, went home suddenly to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. He was born to Harrison and Judy (Pledgure) Phillips on July 19, 1961 in Massillon. Jeffery was 1979 graduate of Washington High School. Jeffery served in the US Army from June 1979 through June 1982 with an honorable discharge. He was an entrepreneur and owner of JPeezy's Shop. He was married to Annie Phillips until her passing.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Massillon at 12 noon. Visitation from 11-12 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.