Jeffery Lynn McFarland
1951 - 2020
Jeffery Lynn

McFarland

68, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly of Canton, OH died July 17, 2020. Born in Canton, OH on December 5, 1951, he was a son of the late Romie G. McFarland and Barbara Barillo-va McFarland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie McFarland. He attended both Ohio State University and Kent State University. He was a USAF Veteran having served in

Vietnam and a member of the VFW. He was retired from Crown Cork and Seal Company having been a senior manager.

Surviving are his wife, Nuchjarin "Kim" McFarland; sons, Benjamin "Ben" McFarland and Michael

McFarland, both of Canton, OH; granddaughters, Marissa and Maylee

McFarland.

Services will be held for immediate family. Online condolences may be made at: www.brunswick

funeralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, 910-754-6363

Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. I enjoyed working with him at Central States Can/Crown Cork and Seal. RIP, my fellow Buckeye. May your memory be eternal. Jacci Weirich

Jacci Weirich
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Ben and Mike we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you both and your Mom and Family during this difficult time.
Dave and Bev Hines
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My brothers and I grew up with Jeff and Ronnie. Went to Perry schools together. Grandma Barb used to bring BJ and Michael up the ally to play with my kids in the backyard. Mac (Romie ) was on the fire department with my dad. It was a simpler world then. All the neighborhood kids played together. So sorry to hear about Jeff. You have our sympathy.
Deborah (Lebo) Bergmann
Neighbor
