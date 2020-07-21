Jeffery LynnMcFarland68, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, formerly of Canton, OH died July 17, 2020. Born in Canton, OH on December 5, 1951, he was a son of the late Romie G. McFarland and Barbara Barillo-va McFarland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie McFarland. He attended both Ohio State University and Kent State University. He was a USAF Veteran having served inVietnam and a member of the VFW. He was retired from Crown Cork and Seal Company having been a senior manager.Surviving are his wife, Nuchjarin "Kim" McFarland; sons, Benjamin "Ben" McFarland and MichaelMcFarland, both of Canton, OH; granddaughters, Marissa and MayleeMcFarland.Services will be held for immediate family. Online condolences may be made at: www.brunswickBrunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, 910-754-6363