Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Waltz
Age 66, of Alliance, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, following a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1953 in Washington DC. Jeff was retired from Maxion Wheels of Akron. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance, OH and he was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Kathleen (Mueller) Waltz; two sons, Daniel Waltz and Michael Waltz; a sister, Diane (Lou) Eslich; a brother, James (Ada) Waltz. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Therese Waltz in 2015.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Jeff will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Alliance. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019