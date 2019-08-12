Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
1953 - 2019
Jeffrey A. Waltz Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" A. Waltz

Age 66, of Alliance, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, following a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1953 in Washington DC. Jeff was retired from Maxion Wheels of Akron. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alliance, OH and he was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Kathleen (Mueller) Waltz; two sons, Daniel Waltz and Michael Waltz; a sister, Diane (Lou) Eslich; a brother, James (Ada) Waltz. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Therese Waltz in 2015.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Jeff will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Alliance. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019
