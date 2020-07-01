Jeffrey Allen Mohn Jr.
age 38, of Minerva, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Jeffrey was born in West Covina, Calif., on Jan. 20, 1982 to Jeffrey A. Sr. and Geraldine (Basulto) Mohn. Jeffrey is survived by his parents; a son, Joseph Mohn of Minerva; a sister, Samantha (Kurt) Mohn-Warwick of Minerva; a brother, Angelo (Ashley) Mohn of Minerva; his grandmother, Ellen Mohn of Minerva; and many nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Mohn Sr; grandparents, Joe and Georgina Basulto; and two cousins, Brandon J. Mohn and Jeremiah A. DeNoon.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.