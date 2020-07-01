Jeffrey Allen Mohn Jr.
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Allen Mohn Jr.

age 38, of Minerva, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Jeffrey was born in West Covina, Calif., on Jan. 20, 1982 to Jeffrey A. Sr. and Geraldine (Basulto) Mohn. Jeffrey is survived by his parents; a son, Joseph Mohn of Minerva; a sister, Samantha (Kurt) Mohn-Warwick of Minerva; a brother, Angelo (Ashley) Mohn of Minerva; his grandmother, Ellen Mohn of Minerva; and many nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Mohn Sr; grandparents, Joe and Georgina Basulto; and two cousins, Brandon J. Mohn and Jeremiah A. DeNoon.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley, 330-868-4114

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 30, 2020
Our hearts are breaking for you. Our deepest condolences.
Tony and Jordan Bolin
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Samantha and her family. Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Lucinda Hoopes
Friend
June 30, 2020
Jeffrey u were a great person and a good friend. We will truly miss you. The memories we have will never fade away. It's never goodbye it's I'll see u later, until we meet again. Rest in peace. Truly missed and never forgotten.
Candi and Vince Mcgreal
Friend
June 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers. I love you all.
Cindy and Russell Milbrodt
Family
June 30, 2020
My condolences go out to you!
Nancy Gier
Family
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Cindy Downin
Friend
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
June 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Kelly Smallcomb
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Prayers for the family.
Parents should never have to say good bye this way. He will be allways in your hearts an memories.
Gary Householder
Friend
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tania Monk
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved