Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jeffrey C. Stone Jr.


1969 - 2020
Jeffrey C. Stone Jr. Obituary
Jeffrey C.

Stone Jr.

went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020 at the age of 50. He was a resident of North Canton, Ohio. Jeff was born on May 17, 1969 in Canton, Ohio.

He is survived by his father, Jeffrey Stone Sr., his mother, Sandra J. Stone, his sister, Christa M. Tersigni, his brother, Aaron Stone, nephew Garen C. Tersigni and the love of his life, Kristine Scheetz.

He was the owner of My Personal Trainer in Green, Ohio. He also invented the "Big Blade" shaving device and had introduced his product to Procter and Gamble.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from noon to five at Rossi's Funeral Home located at 730 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
