GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Jeffrey Davis
Jeffrey D. Davis


1970 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Davis Obituary
Jeffrey D. Davis

age 49, of Canton, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born July 16, 1970 in Pennsylvania to Rev. Walter and Elizabeth (Schmucker) Davis of Elkhart, IN. He is a customer service rep. for Sunbelt Rentals in Canton. He graduated from Florida International University.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Loretta (Granger) Davis whom he married April 20, 2002; maternal grandmother, Nina Schmucker of IN; sister, Wendy Mosier of Laughlin, NV; two nieces; two nephews; and a great nephew.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the First Evangelical Congregational Church in Canton. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhom.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
