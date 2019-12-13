|
Jeffrey D. Ramsey
Age 55, of Paris, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born May, 27, 1964 in Salem to David and Miriam (Smith) Ramsey of Minerva. He is a 1982 graduate of Minerva High School, received his bachelors in psychology from Grace College and then his masters in educational psychology from University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a Guidance Counselor for Perry Local Schools and worked at Ramsey Financial from 1996-2019. He was also a member of Minerva Grace Chapel and was a basketball coach in Sharon, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lori (Maiorana) Ramsey; a daughter, Jaclyn Phillips of Alliance; two sisters, Mindy (Jarrod) Patterson of Canton, Marcy (Bryon) Woost of Beloit; and two granddaughters, Gianna and Kynslee.
Funeral services will be Saturday, at 6:00 p.m. in the Grace Chapel on Ellsworth in Minerva with Rev. Kirt Henman officiating. Calling hours will be 3:00-6:00 prior to the funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alliance City Schools Summer Explorers Program. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 13, 2019