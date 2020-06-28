Jeffrey E. Ferrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey E. Ferrell

aged 56 of Perry Township passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cathie; and daughter, Amber; step daughter, Brandi; mother, Beverly Ferrell; sisters, Judy and Jackie; and brother Jerry.

The body was cremated. No services due to coronavirus. A special thank you to Lauren and Mercy Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved