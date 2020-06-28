Jeffrey E. Ferrell
aged 56 of Perry Township passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cathie; and daughter, Amber; step daughter, Brandi; mother, Beverly Ferrell; sisters, Judy and Jackie; and brother Jerry.
The body was cremated. No services due to coronavirus. A special thank you to Lauren and Mercy Medical Center. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.