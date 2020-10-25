1/1
JEFFREY G. CULLER
1973 - 2020
Jeffrey G. Culler

Age 47, of Minerva, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born April 23, 1973 in Canton, to James Culler, Jr. of Minerva and the late Linda (Hein) Culler. He graduated from Canton South High School in 1995 and had worked at the Columbiana County Workshop. He is a member of the East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren and spent several summers participating in the local Exceptional Olympics where he avidly enjoyed basketball and other field sports.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Tracie (Molly Miller) Culler; nephew, Thomas Miller-Culler of Fountain Hills, AZ; brother, Matthew (Gregory Hail) Culler of Akron; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Jim Lee officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 10-12 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Dearest Jim and family,
You are in our hearts, minds, and prayers. Jeff's fun-loving and good-hearted nature will be missed on Sandy Springs! What a blessing it was to have him here with us on Earth for a time. So thankful that he and Linda are together and in the kingdom of our loving God. ❤
Rebecca Eagle
Friend
