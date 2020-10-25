Jeffrey G. Culler
Age 47, of Minerva, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born April 23, 1973 in Canton, to James Culler, Jr. of Minerva and the late Linda (Hein) Culler. He graduated from Canton South High School in 1995 and had worked at the Columbiana County Workshop. He is a member of the East Nimishillen Church of the Brethren and spent several summers participating in the local Exceptional Olympics where he avidly enjoyed basketball and other field sports.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a sister, Tracie (Molly Miller) Culler; nephew, Thomas Miller-Culler of Fountain Hills, AZ; brother, Matthew (Gregory Hail) Culler of Akron; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Jim Lee officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 10-12 noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics
