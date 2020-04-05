Home

Jeffrey Heiser


1962 - 2020
MINERVA – Jeffrey Scott Heiser, age 57, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Arbors at Minerva. He was born in Canton on October 7, 1962, and was the son of the late Orra and Esther Mae (Beavers) Heiser. Jeff graduated from Perry High School and worked at Ohio Transformer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved the outdoors. Jeff always had a smile on his face and kept his many brothers and sisters laughing. He fought a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and was lovingly attended to throughout his illness by his wife, Gayle Heiser.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle, siblings Nancy Stump, Linda (Paul) Few, Juanita Moen, Ronald (Leona) Heiser, Bonnie (David) Ayers, Gary (Yolly) Heiser, Daniel (Sylvia) Heiser, Sallie (Ralph) Patterson, Michael (Elizabeth) Heiser, Ralph (Deborah) Heiser, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and devoted friends. Jeff's siblings Marilyn Kay Keeton, William Heiser, Glenn Stephan Heiser, and Larry Heiser preceded him in death. Jeff's family is grateful to the attentive staff at the Arbors at Minerva, who gave him excellent care until his last day.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate).
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
