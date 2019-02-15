Home

JEFFREY K. NICKELS Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JEFFREY K. NICKELS Sr. Obituary
Jeffrey K.

Nickels, Sr.

age 62, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He worked

for Heinz for over 30 years.

Jeffrey is survived by

his wife of 30 years, Stacy Nickels; son and son-in-law, Jeffrey and Johann; sons,

Adrian and Cody; daughter, Briana; brother, Pat; sisters, Pam and Sandie, grandchildren, Zayda and Jaxson. He was

preceded in death by his

parents; and brother, Mike.

His wishes were to have no services. Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019
