Jeffrey K.
Nickels, Sr.
age 62, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He worked
for Heinz for over 30 years.
Jeffrey is survived by
his wife of 30 years, Stacy Nickels; son and son-in-law, Jeffrey and Johann; sons,
Adrian and Cody; daughter, Briana; brother, Pat; sisters, Pam and Sandie, grandchildren, Zayda and Jaxson. He was
preceded in death by his
parents; and brother, Mike.
His wishes were to have no services. Condolences to the family may be made at:
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019