Jeffrey L. Bursey
age 73 of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Laurels of Massillon. He was born Jan. 23, 1947, in Massillon the son of the late Joseph and Noreen (Johnson) Bursey. He graduated from Tuslaw High School in 1965. Jeffrey was a veteran service in the Air Force during Vietnam obtaining the Rank of Sergant. Jeffrey was a security guard for many years at Doctor's Hospital. He also worked with his father at Bursey Septic Service.
Jeffrey spent the last 36 years with his wife, Linda A. (Arnold) Bursey; two sons, Robert (Heather) Latham II, Chad (Theresa) Smith; brother, Jerry Bursey; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Private Funeral service will be held. Burial to follow the service at Newman's Creek Cemetery in North Lawrence. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020