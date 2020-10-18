Jeffrey L. Heffernan



63 passed away on October 16, 2020, comfortably at home, surrounded by his family. Jeff was born on November 16, 1956 to James and Adda (Beisecker) Heffernan. He is survived by his mother, Adda Heffernan; siblings, James Jr. (Annette) Heffernan, Jeanne (Mark) Oldham, Kurt Heffernan, Todd (JoJo) Heffernan; his 10 nieces and nephews, James III Heffernan, Patrick Heffernan, Kate Shrum, Kristin Oldham, Ryan Oldham, Rachel DuPont, Jenna Heffernan, Rebecca Heffernan, Madeline Heffernan, and Christopher Holst; and 10 great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Heffernan.



Jeffrey resided in Massillon with his mother. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Massillon for over 40 years. Whether you knew Jeffrey for an hour or decades, he would always greet you with a big hug and the biggest smile on his face. Jeffrey enjoyed listening to 50's, 60's & 70's music and strumming his guitar. He will be remembered for his love of one dollar bills, super hero's, socks, and Ohio sports. His innocent personality will be greatly missed by all.



A Celebration of Jeffrey's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12 noon at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon and will be live streamed. Reverend Robert Groenke officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Jeffrey's name to GiGi's Playhouse, A Down Syndrome Achievement Center located at 4061 Bradley Circle NW, Canton, OH, 44718. Continuing with Covid 19 precautions, facemasks and social distancing are required.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222



