|
|
Jeffrey L. Ramold 1958-2019
Age 60 of Carrollton died on March 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born December 7, 1958 in Nebraska City, Neb. the son of Gerald and Vera Lee (Fitzekam) Ramold. Jeff liked fishing, hunting, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ramold; two daughters, Leslie (Kris) Norton and Lisa (Jake) Lusic; six grandchildren, Hailey, Roxanne, Callie, Luke, Jake, and Josh; father, Gerald "Jerry" Ramold; two brothers, Carl and James; two sisters, Christine and Cindy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Ramold.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Carrollton Baptist Temple, 1211 Lincoln Ave NW, Carrollton, OH 44615. His final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019