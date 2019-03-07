Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Carrollton Baptist Temple
1211 Lincoln Ave NW
Carrollton, OH
Age 60 of Carrollton died on March 5, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born December 7, 1958 in Nebraska City, Neb. the son of Gerald and Vera Lee (Fitzekam) Ramold. Jeff liked fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Ramold; two daughters, Leslie (Kris) Norton and Lisa (Jake) Lusic; six grandchildren, Hailey, Roxanne, Callie, Luke, Jake, and Josh; father, Gerald "Jerry" Ramold; two brothers, Carl and James; two sisters, Christine and Cindy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Lee Ramold.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Carrollton Baptist Temple, 1211 Lincoln Ave NW, Carrollton, OH 44615. His final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
