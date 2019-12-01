Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Rivertree Jackson Church
7373 Portage St NW
Massillon, OH
1952 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Rugani Obituary
Jeffrey L. Rugani

age 66 of Canal Fulton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 following a brief illness of pancreatic cancer. He was born on Dec. 5, 1952 in Waynesburg, Ohio to the late Fred and Mildred (Mancuso) Rugani. Jeff was retired from the Timken Company after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters, Gina (Brent) Ferrer, Tina Lasorella, Sarah (Adam) Marcelli; son, David (Kim and her children) Lasorella; grandchildren, Sarah Collier, Mason Ferrer, Thomas Marcelli; great-granddaughter, Teagan; brother, Bryan (Sharie) Rugani, and many loving extended family members.

A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rivertree Jackson Church (7373 Portage St NW, Massillon, OH 44646). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff's memory to Aultman Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel

Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
