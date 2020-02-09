Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
JEFFREY L. SUMPTER


1965 - 2020
JEFFREY L. SUMPTER Obituary
Jeffrey L. Sumpter

54, of Louisville, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Canton on October 23, 1965, to Wardell and Faith Sumpter and was a graduate of East Canton High School. Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a computer technician and enjoyed mixing music as a D.J. Jeff was a member of Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C. and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wardell Sumpter; and sister, Denise Wilder. He leaves his sons: Jeffrey II, Seth and Caleb Sumpter; mother, Faith Sumpter; and brothers, Wardell, Scott and Michael Sumpter.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
