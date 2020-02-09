|
Jeffrey L. Sumpter
54, of Louisville, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in Canton on October 23, 1965, to Wardell and Faith Sumpter and was a graduate of East Canton High School. Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a computer technician and enjoyed mixing music as a D.J. Jeff was a member of Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C. and will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wardell Sumpter; and sister, Denise Wilder. He leaves his sons: Jeffrey II, Seth and Caleb Sumpter; mother, Faith Sumpter; and brothers, Wardell, Scott and Michael Sumpter.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
