JEFFREY L. UMSTEAD
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Umstead

Age 60, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born May 31, 1960 in Canton. He was a 1979 graduate of Canton South High School. Jeff was employed by Stallion Oilfield Services for 12 years and formerly was a self-employed truck driver for many years. He enjoyed tending his garden, listening to music in the garage, sitting by a fire and playing pranks on his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; a niece, Nicole; brother-in-law, Toby. Jeff is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Potter) to whom he was married 20 years; father, Fred (Sue) Umstead; mother, Beverly Cooper; son, Jacob Umstead; step-daughter, Tiffany (Curtis) Fether; step-son, Beau Mace; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; his sister, Joette Neice. As Jeff would say, "Glad you got to see me."

A memorial service will be Friday July 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with his brother-in-law, Rev. Donald Potter officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday (10-11 a.m.). Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
JUL
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 30, 2020
sympathy and prayers for the family of Jeff Umstead.
Glen McDade Family
Friend
