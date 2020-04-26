Home

Age 79, of North Canton, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on November 5, 1940, a son of the late Lou and Elsie (Oshetsky) Evans and grew up in Canton. Jeff was a 1959 graduate of Glenwood High School and a graduate of Michigan State University, earning a Bachelors Degree in Education. He then received his Masters Degree in Education from Kent State University. He spent most of his career in education in the Miami Trace School District in Washington Court House, OH, holding positions such as teacher, Vice-Principal, and truancy officer. Jeff's hobbies included sports, camping, traveling and dining out. He was a devoted caring husband, father and grandfather. His family will dearly miss him.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Nancy, with whom he would have celebrated their 23rd Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 2020; his children: Jeff (Rhonda) Evans, Marsha (Jamie) Sanders, Mary (Jason Buckingham) Thomas, and Jon and Samantha Evans, step-children: Dave (Heather) Williams and Ted (Rachel) Williams; eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be arranged for a later date and will be on the funeral home web site and published in The Repository. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020
