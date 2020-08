Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Lou Evans



Age 79, of North Canton, passed away April 20, 2020.



A private Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Rich Holmes officiating. There will be no visitation.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Stark Parks.



