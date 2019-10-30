|
|
Jeffrey Lynn Phillips
age 73, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, following a battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 11, 1946 in Salem, Ohio to Eleanor (Pucci) and the late Norman Phillips. Jeff was a graduate of Glenwood High School, and Mount Union College, where he played baseball and football for the Purple Raiders. He volunteered as a coach for varsity football at Hoover High School for 23 years, and was a football and basketball official for many years. Jeff was an avid golfer for 44 years as a member of Shady Hollow Country Club.
In addition to his father, Norman, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Williams. Jeff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane (Triner) Phillips; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle (Kevin) Higgins, Jennifer Anderson, and Andrea (Daniel Koppel) Phillips; grandchildren, Hannah and Hayden Higgins, and Charlotte and Oliver Anderson; mother, Eleanor Phillips; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Community Christian Church, 210 North Main Street, North Canton. Interment will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. There will be a moment in the service for anyone to share a memory or story. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taussig Cancer Center (Cleveland Clinic) or Community Christian Church. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation and services dressed in Ohio State (scarlet and gray) or Mount Union (purple and white) apparel.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019