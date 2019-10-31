|
Jeffrey Lynn Phillips
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Community Christian Church, 210 North Main Street, North Canton. Interment will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. There will be a moment in the service for anyone to share a memory or story. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taussig Cancer Center (Cleveland Clinic) or Community Christian Church. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation and services dressed in Ohio State (scarlet and gray) or Mount Union (purple and white) apparel.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019