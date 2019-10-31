Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Christian Church
210 North Main Street
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lynn Phillips

Send Flowers
Jeffrey Lynn Phillips Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Phillips

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Community Christian Church, 210 North Main Street, North Canton. Interment will follow in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. There will be a moment in the service for anyone to share a memory or story. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taussig Cancer Center (Cleveland Clinic) or Community Christian Church. Friends and family are invited to attend visitation and services dressed in Ohio State (scarlet and gray) or Mount Union (purple and white) apparel.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -