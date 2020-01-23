|
Jeffrey Robert Buchanan
died peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 20, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. He was 55. Jeff was born on May 17, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, and was a graduate of Northwest High School in Canal Fulton and McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La., where he lived for most of his adult life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country for eight years in the U.S. and in Germany before becoming an accountant.
He is survived by his daughter, Claire Noel Buchanan, of Lake Charles; his parents, Peggy (Buchanan) and Dale Wirick of West Liberty, and Bob and Karen Buchanan of Canal Fulton; his brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Buchanan; his step brother, Greg Houck and his step sister, Chylece Head; his Aunt Jane and Uncle Rick Buchanan, and cousins, Darrin and Deidre Buchanan; Aunt Carol Buchanan and Uncle Jerry Sims of Colorado; Aunt Pat and Uncle Jeff Boger of Virginia, and cousins Scott and Mark Boger; Uncle Bob and Juli Keim of North Carolina; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at South Union Mennonite Church, 56 State Route 508, West Liberty. Pastor Matthew Williams will officiate a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jeff's life. The Logan County Veterans' Honor Guard will provide military rites immediately after the service. A meal will be provided following the services for family and friends to continue the celebration of Jeff's life. Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or Heart of Hospice, in Lake Charles, 750 Bayou Pines East Drive, Lake Charles, Louisiana, 70601. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
