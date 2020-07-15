Jeffrey S. Anthony, Sr.
48, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Canton on August 12, 1971, to the late Charles and Susan M. Wykle. Jeffrey was employed as a contractor and loved motorcycles. He was a member of several motorcycle organizations. He enjoyed racecar driving as well and raced at Midvale Speedway. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. In the last few years, Jeffrey took up drawing and became an excellent artist.
He leaves his wife, Angel Schmidt; children: Brittany Sasso, Cassie Anthony, Jeffrey S. Anthony, Jr., Justin Anthony and Christina Anthony; brother, Jason Anthony; his beloved dog, Ricky Bobby; and several close friends, including Roland Burns.
In honoring his wishes, Jeffrey will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721