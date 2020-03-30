|
Jeffrey S. Holbrook
4/9/1964 – 3/27/2020
Jeffrey Scott Holbrook was born April 9, 1964 to Haskell and Betty June (Underwood) Holbrook. He was a 1982 graduate of Alliance High School and a 1986 graduate of Kent State University with a BS in Applied Mathematics. Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church of Alliance where he served as Church Moderator and on the AV tech team. He was also a coach with the Alliance-Marlington Girls Softball league for many years and served as a board member. Jeff was the corporate IT manager at MPI Label Systems in Sebring. He loved and was loved by his family and friends. He was incredibly proud of his children and their spouses, and was very excited to become a grandpa.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Haskell.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly (Pierson) Holbrook; children: Jessica Holbrook (Dave Schuler), Emily Holbrook, Benjamin Holbrook (Hannah Holbrook), and his unborn granddaughter. He is also survived by his mother, Betty Holbrook; brother, Dwayne Holbrook (Jane Holbrook); his family-in-law, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Baptist Church of Alliance. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to the Alliance Community Food Pantry. Arrangements by Heritage Cremation Society, Louisville, OH.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2020