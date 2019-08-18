Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lake Cable Club House
5725 Fulton Drive N.W,
Canton, OH
JEFFREY SCOTT HAINES Jr.

JEFFREY SCOTT HAINES Jr. Obituary
Jeffrey "Scott" Haines, Jr.

age 33 of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 29, 1985 to Jeffrey S. Haines, Sr. and Kelly (Boatright) Giavasis. Scott worked for several years for the city of Canton as a 911 dispatcher and plant operator. Loving father, devoted fiancée, lover of life, Scott was taken from us much too soon, to join the Lord.

He leaves behind fiancée, Valerie Trizzino; son, Cameron Haines; mother, Kelly Giavasis; father, Jeff Haines; step-mother, Roni Haines'; brothers, Jeremy and Tim Haines; sister, Karlie Giavasis; nephew, Jaxson Giavasis; grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Scott loved his family, always putting them above all else. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Cable Club House (5725 Fulton Drive N.W, Canton, OH 44718) on Saturday, August 24th., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Donations to support Cameron will be accepted at the celebration. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019
