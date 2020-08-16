Jeffrey Scott Walsh
59, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 8, 2020. Jeff was born on October 2, 1960, to John J. Walsh and Frances (Scott) Walsh in Canton, Ohio. After graduation from Hoover High School, he entered the United States Navy and served his country for four years. He then earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming. Jeff had an innate passion for social justice. He dedicated his life to giving a voice to those who had none; giving hope to those in despair and providing comfort for those most in need. He turned his passion into a career as an Investigator for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Government. His tireless work ethic in pursuit of justice produced many tangible results and the effects were pronounced. In essence, Jeff's life was one of service to others. Outside of his work, Jeff enjoyed music, especially Bruce Springsteen; sports, especially the Cleveland Indians; travel and reading.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, John Walsh; his brother, Paul Walsh; and his brother-in-law, Ed Allman. He is survived by his mother, Frances Walsh; sister, Jackie Allman; brothers, John (Kim) Walsh, and, Kevin (Cathy) Walsh; sister-in-law, Jennifer Walsh; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a private family celebration of life for Jeff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Innocence Project by visitinghttps://www.innocenceproject.org/getinvolved/
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To
share online condolences please visit: BitnerCares.com
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, (717) 545-3774