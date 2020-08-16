1/1
JEFFREY SCOTT WALSH
1960 - 2020
Jeffrey Scott Walsh

59, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 8, 2020. Jeff was born on October 2, 1960, to John J. Walsh and Frances (Scott) Walsh in Canton, Ohio. After graduation from Hoover High School, he entered the United States Navy and served his country for four years. He then earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wyoming. Jeff had an innate passion for social justice. He dedicated his life to giving a voice to those who had none; giving hope to those in despair and providing comfort for those most in need. He turned his passion into a career as an Investigator for the Capital Habeas Unit of the Federal Government. His tireless work ethic in pursuit of justice produced many tangible results and the effects were pronounced. In essence, Jeff's life was one of service to others. Outside of his work, Jeff enjoyed music, especially Bruce Springsteen; sports, especially the Cleveland Indians; travel and reading.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father, John Walsh; his brother, Paul Walsh; and his brother-in-law, Ed Allman. He is survived by his mother, Frances Walsh; sister, Jackie Allman; brothers, John (Kim) Walsh, and, Kevin (Cathy) Walsh; sister-in-law, Jennifer Walsh; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.

There will be a private family celebration of life for Jeff.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Innocence Project by visiting

https://www.innocenceproject.org/getinvolved/

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg.

share online condolences please visit: BitnerCares.com

Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, (717) 545-3774

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
August 14, 2020
My name is Cara Keefer. I've been Jeff's barber for many years! He was a wonderful man and always in great spirits! My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time!!
Cara Keefer
Friend
August 13, 2020
Hey Mr, Jeff my family love you and appreciate everything you did for us and held us together!! We love you so much and is morning your loss!! May you watch over us and I know you and my grand pop is smiling down on us!! The Mcwhites❤❤❤
Tomishia Belle
Friend
