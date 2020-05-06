Jeffry C. Shafer
age 70 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born May 8, 1949, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Charlotte (Weidner) Shafer. Jeffry retired from PSC Metals after 37 years of service. He enjoyed cooking, music and painting.
Jeffry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jean (Echols) Shafer; children: Kambrianne Hunter, Nicole Stanton, and Jordan Echols, sisters, Valerie Hewitt and Molly Brown, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Stephanie Porter.
Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Akron Canton Food Bank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy, Akron, Ohio 44307. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.