Jennie C. Bruce
age 97 of Canton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1921 in Barberton, OH to the late Louis and Rose (Sterling) Bruce. In addition to her parents, Jennie is preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Bruce and her brother Anthony Bruce.
Jennie was a longtime employee of Heggy's Nut Shop in Canton and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton. She enjoyed watching her Denver Broncos and listening to the radio. She was a very courageous and independent lady who had a great sense of humor. Jennie is survived by her sister, Rosemarie, and several close friends: Kim Kiem, Carol Nichols, Terri Westlake, and Rev. Dante Snyder, all of Canton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM (TOMORROW) Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant, burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019