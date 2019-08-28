Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JENNIE BRUCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JENNIE C. BRUCE


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JENNIE C. BRUCE Obituary
Jennie C. Bruce

age 97 of Canton, OH went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1921 in Barberton, OH to the late Louis and Rose (Sterling) Bruce. In addition to her parents, Jennie is preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Bruce and her brother Anthony Bruce.

Jennie was a longtime employee of Heggy's Nut Shop in Canton and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton. She enjoyed watching her Denver Broncos and listening to the radio. She was a very courageous and independent lady who had a great sense of humor. Jennie is survived by her sister, Rosemarie, and several close friends: Kim Kiem, Carol Nichols, Terri Westlake, and Rev. Dante Snyder, all of Canton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM (TOMORROW) Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant, burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JENNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now